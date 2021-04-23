Watch Big Ed Compare His Girlfriend to His Daughter in Cringey 90 Day: The Single Life Sneak Peek

A new girlfriend and a disgruntled daughter meet for the first time. What could go wrong?
Big Ed Brown is introducing girlfriend Liz to his adult daughter Tiffany, who already has reservations about her dad dating someone new after breaking things off with ex-fiancé Rosemarie Vega. To make matters worse, Tiffany is older than Ed's new flame. Things get tense between Liz and Tiffany in this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new 90 Day: The Single Life.
"Walking in and seeing my dad with Liz, it's a lot," Tiffany confesses to the camera. "I'm afraid for my dad to get his heartbroken again."
Tiffany can't help but point out the similarities between San Diego hostess Liz and Ed's Philippines-based ex Rosemarie. "They both have younger kids and they're both younger than me," Tiffany coldly jabs. "But Liz looks older than me. She looks rugged! Botox does wonders."
Ouch. Liz has been divorced twice, but Tiffany's comment is even too harsh against the sweet single mother.
Both Liz and Tiffany agree that their meeting is "awkward," and Tiffany admits that Liz is the first of Ed's girlfriends that she has met in person.
"My concern is with the age gap and the fact that you are younger than me," Tiffany says before turning to her father. "Why are you dating somebody who's younger than your daughter? That's weird."
On top of that, Tiffany is convinced Ed would "lose his s––t" if the roles were reversed and she was dating a man in his 50s. "Number one, I wouldn't do it because that's just not me. My max is 12 years," Tiffany states.
"But I was telling her that you guys are, like, the same," Ed tries to interject, unsuccessfully.
"I'm going to say that weirds me because that's awkward as f––k," Liz understandably responds. "That's the last thing I want to hear...It's just so f––king weird. On that note I need a drink."
Liz doesn't take too well to the comparison either, especially since she doesn't find Tiffany all that welcoming. "She came in kind of scary attitude-wise," an apprehensive Liz concludes. "It was definitely awkward and there was no beating around the bush."
Watch the tense clip above, and find out where things stand between Liz and Tiffany on this Sunday's 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery+.