Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Get ready for some ch-ch-changes.

This week in celebrity transformations, Camila Cabello and Kelly Osbourne took to social media to show off bold new 'dos. While the "My Oh My" singer decided to rock bangs, the former Osbournes star was prepping for summer by rocking some seriously long locks that would make a mermaid jealous. But it was Selena Gomez who really made the biggest transformation of the week, going platinum blonde. "Blondelena" is back, y'all!

Aside from those change-ups, Sherri Shepherd opened up about her weight loss journey and how she actually beat her goal, while Machine Gun Kelly debuted his latest body ink that definitely had people clutching their necks.

Plus, UCP's highly anticipated Tiger King series finally found its Joe Exotic and one of TV's most beloved sitcoms is getting a major revival starring Hilary Duff. Yes, this really is what dreams are made of...