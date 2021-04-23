How Zayn Malik Celebrated Gigi Hadid on Her 26th Birthday

Gigi Hadid was showered with love on her 26th birthday.
On April 23, the new mom—who welcomed her baby girl Khai last September—shared a pic to her Instagram Story of the sweet gift her boyfriend and Khai's dad Zayn Malik got her for her big day. The 28-year-old singer sent the supermodel a stunning floral arrangement consisting of roses, pink hydrangeas and more—leaving Gigi writing, "Wow."
Zayn wasn't the only one who celebrated Gigi's birthday this year. She also received love from her sister Bella Hadid, who shared a candid photo of the two having a blast the 2018 U.S. Open and wrote "Happy almost birthday." In addition, Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, shared a cute snapshot of Gigi as a baby sporting big sunglasses and, naturally, a model-esque pout.
Stars like Lily Aldridge also sent love on social media. The model shared a pic of her and Gigi kissing a trophy along with the note, "I think this was the day we fell in love! And I'm so grateful for it @gigihadid because you are such a sweet and caring friend."
Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid, also posted a photo of the two of them to her Instagram Story, writing, "National @gigihadid day. Happy Birthday sweeeeet thing!" Gigi, who reshared the photo, thanked the "Levitating" singer, adding to the post, "THANK U SISTER ILY."
Queer Eye's Tan France, a good friend of Gigi, also got in on the action, sharing a photo of himself and Gigi and calling her "one of the kindest people I know," adding that next year they would be "celebrating IRL."
Last year, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday on her family's farm in Pennsylvania with Zayn and the rest of her family. At the time, she had not yet announced her pregnancy.
"Sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"
And cheers to many more to come.