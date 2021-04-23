Leave It to Elle Fanning to Pull Off This Edgy Yet Regal Slip Dress

Watch : Elle Fanning Takes the E!Q in 42!

Elle Fanning's red carpet look for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards is proof that she was made for the role of Catherine the Great.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 22, Hulu's The Great actress modeled a shimmering pink slip dress with a corset-style structured top and off-the-shoulder pearl strands that served as sleeves.

According to her caption, the gown was designed by Vivienne Westwood and her husband Andreas Kronthaler.

"For the Independent Spirit Awards, Vivienne and Andreas reached out about designing a dress inspired by Catherine the Great's love of pearls!" Elle wrote. "And we all know no one does a corset like Westwood!! Love you both."

Immediately upon unveiling her look, dozens of people complimented the 23-year-old actress, including Queer Eye's fashion guru Tan France. The soon-to-be dad remarked that he "literally gasped."