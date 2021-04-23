Leave It to Elle Fanning to Pull Off This Edgy Yet Regal Slip Dress

Elle Fanning's red carpet look for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards is proof that she was made for the role of Catherine the Great.
In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 22, Hulu's The Great actress modeled a shimmering pink slip dress with a corset-style structured top and off-the-shoulder pearl strands that served as sleeves.
According to her caption, the gown was designed by Vivienne Westwood and her husband Andreas Kronthaler.
"For the Independent Spirit Awards, Vivienne and Andreas reached out about designing a dress inspired by Catherine the Great's love of pearls!" Elle wrote. "And we all know no one does a corset like Westwood!! Love you both."
Immediately upon unveiling her look, dozens of people complimented the 23-year-old actress, including Queer Eye's fashion guru Tan France. The soon-to-be dad remarked that he "literally gasped."
And Tan wasn't the only one left breathless by the ensemble. Riverdale's Lili Reinhart commented three hot face and clapping emojis, because she was clearly speechless.
This tea-length dress from Vivienne Westwood was a slightly edgier look compared to her 2021 Golden Globes gown from Gucci. Alessandro Michele designed the retro blue dress that is best described as old Hollywood meets Cinderella.
Michele also is to credit for Elle's groovy ensemble from March 1. The actress captioned a photo of herself laughing, "Gucci flower bomb."
As for what the young starlet will wear in season two of Hulu's The Great, we're predicting less corsets and more skirts. After all, a first look of the series revealed Catherine's pregnancy is at the center of the sophomore season, which you can read more about here.
And to see if The Great won at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, check out our complete list of winners here!