Ryan Murphy's Halston Series Starring Ewan McGregor Looks Wildly Glamorous

Take a closer look at Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show Halston, premiering May 14.

Famed fashion designer Halston is getting the Ryan Murphy treatment.

The acclaimed TV writer and producer's latest Netflix series, aptly named Halston, will be hitting the streaming service on Friday, May 14. And, thankfully, Netflix has released first look images for Halston, giving us a sneak peek at Ewan McGregor as the titular star.

It's safe to say the new images transport us back to the 1970s. Not only is McGregor's Halston seen partying at Studio 54, but he's also wearing fashion fit for a discotheque and rubbing elbows with Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez).

For those unfamiliar with the life of Halston, Netflix shared that the new series "follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and ‘80's New York—until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

In addition to McGregor and Rodriguez, Halston stars Rory Culkin, Rebecca Davan, Sullivan Jones, David Pittu, Gianfranco Rodriguez, Bill Pullman, Kelly Bishop and Vera Farmiga. McGregor will also serve as an executive producer alongside Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White, the show's creator.

Of course, this is just the latest project that Murphy has brought about for Netflix. As E! News readers well know, back in 2018, Murphy signed a deal to produce shows only for the streaming service for the next five years.

For a taste of what's to come for the limited series, scroll through the new photos below.

Netflix
Introducing Halston...

Surrounded by his fabulous designs, Halston (Ewan McGregor) takes an important phone call.

Netflix
Liza & Halston

Halston poses with close friend Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez).

Netflix
Life's a Party

Halston is photographed enjoying a night out with friends at Studio 54.

Netflix
Halston's Creative Director

What would Joe Eula (David Pittu) be without his signature red scarf?

Netflix
Hello, Victor

A look at Gianfranco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo.

Netflix
Famed Jewelry Designer

Rebecca Davan has transformed into Elsa Peretti for this Halston snap.

Netflix
The Great Director

In this pic, Rory Culkin portrays Joel Schumacher, a fashion designer turned film director.

Halston premieres Friday, May 14 on Netflix.

