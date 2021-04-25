Miss Congeniality's Heather Burns Reminds Us She's a True Queen on the Perfect Date

Two decades ago, Heather Burns declared April 25th the perfect date.

"Because it's not too hot, not too cold," her adorably perky character said in the 2000 movie Miss Congeniality. "All you need is a light jacket."

And while temperatures fluctuate, fans' infatuation with the film stays the same.

"I love it. It seems to each year get a little bigger even," Burns, 46, exclusively tells E! News about the viral reaction to the unofficial holiday. "And it's such a nice day for me because people come out of the woodwork sending me memes and things. And I go around town…people give me free coffee and, you know, it's just everyone's kind of happy to see me on that day."

Director Donald Petrie once told E! News he actually changed the original date in the script to reflect his wife's birthday. And while it's hard to imagine anyone other than Burns reciting the line, there was a point when she didn't know if she'd be in the movie.