Jana Kramer Shares Motivational Messages After Mike Caussin Split

Watch : Travis & Kourt's PDA, Jana Kramer's Divorce & Jennifer's Ex Supports

In times of struggle, Jana Kramer knows she's gotta have faith.

On April 22, the country music singer took to Instagram Stories to share a series of quotes. "Sometimes we don't need to understand," one read. "We just need to believe." Stated another, "Trust in Him. Every step is a step of faith." The final one noted, "Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path."

The posts came a day after news broke that Jana filed for divorce from husband of nearly six years Mike Caussin. "'It's time,'" she wrote in an April 21 Instagram message. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

The One Tree Hill alum then told her two million followers she still believes "whole heartedly in marriage, love and rebuilding."

"I just can't fight any longer," she continued. "It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways, you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight alone."