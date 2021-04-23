OscarsJana Kramer Chrissy TeigenKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grab Some Razzles and Find Out Where the Cast of 13 Going on 30 Is Now

With the Jennifer Garner comedy 13 Going on 30 hitting its 17th anniversary on April 23, take a look at what everyone from the cast is up to these days. Scroll on for all the latest updates.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 23, 2021 10:00 AMTags
MoviesJennifer GarnerMark RuffaloAnniversariesJudy GreerCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

We really hope you're able to stay poised after you realize how long it's been since 13 Going on 30 first hit theaters.

Indeed, the beloved Jennifer Garner comedy was released on April 23, 2004, meaning it's now celebrating its 17th (!) anniversary. Feel free to take a moment to process this. 

The magic-laced film from director Gary Winick boasted a hugely talented cast, including not just Jen but also Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Christa B. Allen. Plus, there were the not-yet-famous faces comprising the Six Chicks, including Brie Larson and Ashley Benson

This project clearly meant just as much to the people in it as it did to those of watching. Indeed, Jen posted a photo of herself hanging out with Judy in January, much to the delight of the movie's legions of fans. 

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the Yes Day actress captioned it. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."

photos
Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

Keep scrolling to get the latest on what everyone from 13 Going on 30 is doing nowadays.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Jennifer Garner

In the 2004 movie, Garner starred as the thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink, who tries to navigate life as an adult after making a wish to be older at her 13th birthday party. In addition to Garner's role on Alias, her character in 13 Going on 30 is a fan favorite.

After wrapping Alias in 2006, she went on to star in a number of movies such as JunoDallas Buyers ClubMen, Women & ChildrenMiracles from HeavenLove, Simon and Peppermint. Garner has made her return to TV in the 2018 HBO series Camping.

Ahead of 13 Going on 30's 15th anniversary in 2019, Garner appeared on Good Morning America, where she was asked about a possible movie sequel. In response, Garner joked, "What like 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

In addition to being an actress, Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She's also mom to kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with Ben Affleck.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Brie Larson

Did you know Brie Larson was in 13 Going on 30? That's right, she was a Six Chick! Larson, who was just starting her career when the film premiered in 2004, would also star in the beloved teen movie Sleepover that same year. Since then, she's skyrocketed to superstardom, starring in the TV series United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011 and movies like 21 Jumpstreet and Trainwreck

In 2016, Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the film Room. The actress currently stars as Captain Marvel in the Avengers franchise.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo

Speaking of Avengers, Mark Ruffalo is another 13 Going on 30 cast member who stars in the movie franchise. Ruffalo and Larson both appear in Avengers: Endgame.

In 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo played the adult version of Matt Flamhaff, the best friend and love interest of Jenna. Ruffalo starred in a number of romantic movies around the same time as 13 Going on 30, making audiences swoon in films like Rumor Has It... with Jennifer Aniston and Just Like Heaven with Reese Witherspoon. Since then, Ruffalo has been nominated for three Oscars for his work in The Kids Are All RightFoxcatcher and Spotlight. He nabbed a 2020 Emmy and a 2021 Golden Globe for his role in I Know This Much Is True

He's been married to Sunrise Coigney since 2000 and the duo share three kids together.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Remember Ashley Benson in the movie? She was also a Six Chick with Brie Larson! In 2004, the same year the film premiered, Benson began her role as Abby Deveraux in Days of Our Lives. In 201, she shot to fame when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the beloved series Pretty Little Liars. Since the show's finale in 2017, Benson has starred in the movie Her Smell alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Judy Greer

Greer appeared as Garner's frenemy Lucy Wyman in the cult favorite. While they were at odds on the big screen, Garner revealed that she and Greer are still "really good friends" today.

She's since became known for her iconic characters in The Wedding Planner and 27 Dresses. Her impressively long resume includes films like 2011's The Descendants, 2013's Carrie and 2015's Jurassic World.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis appeared as Jenna's boss at her dream magazine, Poise. Over the years, Serkis became known for his motion capture roles in The Lord of the Rings franchise. In 2011, he co-founded a motion-capture production company called The Imaginarium. The studio was used for the creation of 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Columbia Pictures; Getty Images
Christa B. Allen

Christa B. Allen's role in 13 Going on 30 was one of her first credited acting gigs. Following her role in the film, Allen would go on to land parts in episodes of shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and Grey's Anatomy. In 2009, Allen appeared as a teenage Jennifer Garner in the movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. From 2011 to 2015, Allen starred in the hit ABC drama series Revenge. She recently appeared in the TV movies When Vows Break and Dying for a Baby.

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

2
Exclusive

How Jana Kramer's Inner Circle Reacted to Mike Caussin Divorce Filing

3

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

4

North West's Pet Dragon Just Had a Kardashian-Level Photoshoot

5

Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by Bradley Cooper

Latest News

Curtis Stone Shares His Tasty Must-Have Items for Brunch

Grab Some Razzles and See Where the 13 Going on 30 Cast Is Now

This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 9,400 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Exclusive

How The Challenge's T.J. Lavin Became a Reality TV Icon

Which Famous Friends of Gwen's Won't Be at Her Wedding? She Says...

Exclusive

Hollywood Shares All: What It’s Like to Cope With Pregnancy Loss

University of Kentucky Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19