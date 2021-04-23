Grab Some Razzles and Find Out Where the Cast of 13 Going on 30 Is Now

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

We really hope you're able to stay poised after you realize how long it's been since 13 Going on 30 first hit theaters.

Indeed, the beloved Jennifer Garner comedy was released on April 23, 2004, meaning it's now celebrating its 17th (!) anniversary. Feel free to take a moment to process this.

The magic-laced film from director Gary Winick boasted a hugely talented cast, including not just Jen but also Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer and Christa B. Allen. Plus, there were the not-yet-famous faces comprising the Six Chicks, including Brie Larson and Ashley Benson.

This project clearly meant just as much to the people in it as it did to those of watching. Indeed, Jen posted a photo of herself hanging out with Judy in January, much to the delight of the movie's legions of fans.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," the Yes Day actress captioned it. "I love @missjudygreer. #TeamJG."