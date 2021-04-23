University of Kentucky Basketball Star Terrence Clarke Dead at 19

University of Kentucky basketball standout Terrence Clarke has passed away at the age of 19.
The shooting guard, who had just completed his freshman season with the Wildcats, died Thursday, April 22 following a car crash in the Los Angeles area, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division confirmed to E! News.
According to the LAPD, Terrence was the only individual in his car and had run a red light while driving at a high rate of speed in the afternoon of April 22. His vehicle hit a street light pole before crashing into a wall, and the student-athlete was pronounced dead at Northridge Hospital, the spokesperson continued.
"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in part via a statement posted to social media. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy."
Terrence, who grew up in the Boston area, had announced in March that he had entered the NBA draft after one season of college basketball. He was signed with Klutch Sports for representation.
"We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke," Klutch CEO Rich Paul said in a statement posted to social media. "Terrence was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams. Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time."
LeBron James, who is among Rich's high-profile clients, posted a photo of Terrence to Instagram as a tribute with the caption, "REST IN PARADISE NEPHEW!!!"
Dwyane Wade also shared an image of the player to Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for being a light [prayer-hands and broken-heart emojis] Rest In Peace Yng."
This is not the first tragedy endured by the school's athletic program this year. In January, the University of Kentucky announced that Ben Jordan, who had played for the school's baseball and basketball teams, had died at age 22. A cause of death was not announced at the time.