How Jana Kramer's Inner Circle Reacted to Her Filing For Divorce From Mike Caussin

By all appearances, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's marriage seemed to be back on track after the former football pro had multiple affairs in 2016.
After all, the country singer recently told E! News, "It's been two and half years and we're in a way better place," a sentiment Mike agreed with.
Some might assume Jana and Mike were putting on a front for the cameras, but a source close to Jana exclusively tells E! News that even those around them were shocked to learn the country singer was filing for divorce.
"Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news," the source shares. "They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply."
And those friends are not alone. A separate source adds, "Nobody, not Jana or the couples' close circle, could have imagined that Mike would once again break her trust."
That being said, no one really seems to know for sure why Jana has pulled the plug on their marriage. According to the source, "Jana isn't ready to talk" about her decision just yet.
However, the insider adds, "It wouldn't be a surprise if she shared more later. She is so open because she wants people to know they are not alone."
Jana hinted at her reason for separating from Mike after six years of marriage in her breakup announcement on Wednesday, April 21. She told her followers, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
The One Tree Hill alum shares daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2, with Mike, who previously filed for divorce from her in 2016.
