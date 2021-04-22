Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Taking a Hiatus to "Recharge"

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

Megan Thee Stallion is taking some time for self-care before "Hot Girl Summer Part 2."

At her first-ever Grammys in March, Megan teased big plans for her future when speaking with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, saying, "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2.'"

Sadly, it seems her next surprise for fans isn't so hot. The rapper announced on Thursday, April 22, that she's taking some time off.

Meg shared the news with three futuristic-themed Instagram posts, which showed the "WAP" singer attached to machines and a metallic ventilator. Another highly-stylized clip showed her floating inside a glass cylinder, while the third post delivered a message on a laptop.

"Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!" the text read. "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."