Proof Queer Eye Season 6 Is Finally Underway

Queer Eye season six is finally happening. Can you believe?

On Wednesday, April 21, Bobby Berk—the show's resident interior design guru—teased some news that is sure to get Queer Eye fans excited. In an image shared with his almost 3 million followers, Bobby and co-star Karamo were seen dressed in cowboy-inspired ensembles, which is fitting since the new season of the Netflix hit takes place in Texas.

Alongside the new picture, Bobby wrote, "Show me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas. #houstonboys"

Antoni Porowski, the show's food and wine expert, also took to his Instagram story to share a sneak peek of his cowboy boots, writing, "@lucchese is the new sneaker apparently."

These social media updates come almost a week after Karamo teased the Fab Five's return to production for season six. "2 more days till we are reunited," the culture expert wrote at the time. "And back to work! #QESeason6."