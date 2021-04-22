Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Reflects on Relationship With “First Boyfriend” Timothée Chalamet

Watch : Timothee Chalamet Confirms He's Single After Breakup Rumors

First loves can be quite special, and it looks like Lourdes Leon can agree with the age-old adage when it comes to her past relationship with Timothee Chamalet.



The former couple sparked dating rumors back in 2013, while attending LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, but neither party has ever publicly confirmed the relationship—until now that is.



Although the teenage love affair is estimated to have taken place over seven years ago, Lourdes, (who is currently making waves as the newest face of a 2021 Marc Jacobs campaign), still thinks quite fondly of her first love.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up about her first relationship with the young actor. "I respect him a lot, we were a little item," she told the magazine. "My first boyfriend."

The small but sweet reflection is a welcomed confirmation of a romance the pair have previously avoided discussing publicly. Even when Timothée was asked about the relationship almost four years later, the movie star still managed to shy away from the hot topic.