All the Men We'd Love to See Hilary Duff Date On How I Met Your Father

Calling all millennial hopeless romantics!

The ever-iconic Hilary Duff is once again taking center stage as an affable single woman looking for romance—but this time, she's telling the story of how she's met the love of her life.

Duff surprised fans by announcing on Apr. 21 that she'll be starring in Hulu's How I Met Your Mother sequel, How I Met Your Father. The IRL mother of three will take up the role of Sophie, who is telling her son the long tale of how she started dating his father. "[It's] a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the show description reads.

In a statement, Duff shared how excited she is to step into some legendary shoes. "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," she said. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that [creators] Carter Bays and Craig Thomas would trust me with the sequel of their baby...Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!"

She also teased fans should "suit up" for Sophie's dating life. Could she be a heartbreaker, much like Neil Patrick Harris' iconic Barney?