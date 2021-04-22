TikTok's Hype House Is Getting a Netflix Reality Show

Depending on the state of your FYP, this is either great news or news that will make you go, "Ugh."
And if you don't know what an FYP is, this is news you can just skip. Seriously. This news will make no sense to you. You will go, "Who?" Then, as you learn more about what's happening here, you'll just get sad. Anyway, we're talking about TikTok, because Hype House is getting a Netflix reality show.
Hype House is, of course, a squad of TikTok creators who have millions of followers and a similar amount of money. Or maybe Hype House is the name of the actual house they all create content in? Hard to tell, honestly. But either way, the show will star a group of social media stars that will according to Netflix, "reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see!"
The show will star Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.
You can watch them announce the show in a video posted to—where else?—TikTok.
This reality series has been in development since at least August 2020, when Wheelhouse Entertainment partnered with Hype House on an overall deal. The show didn't have a home then, but now Netflix has scooped it up.
As Nikita says at the end of the announcement video, "Oh my god, sorry Hulu. Facebook Watch? Question mark?"
In an Instagram post, Dragun explains that while she's an "unofficial" member of Hype House, she considers them her family, "most of them that is."
"I cannot wait to show u guys behind the wig, layers of makeup, and hormones...but ultimately my real friendships!" she wrote. "There will be drama, tears, and hopefully a cancellation or two. thank u netflix and hype house for this opportunity...y'all are definitely going to regret this."
In a Youtube video that might just be a taste of what to expect from the series, Hype House co-founder Thomas said he had been working on the show for a year and a half, and they are "almost done filming."
"I know it's not going to come out for a while," he shared. "But trust me, it is going to be worth the wait."