Relive How I Met Your Dad, the Failed—But Legendary—HIMYM Spinoff Starring Greta Gerwig

Ah, a second chance at love—and a spinoff.
For How I Met Your Mother fans, it seems the journey for millennial hopeless romantics hasn't ended just quite yet. On Apr. 21, Hilary Duff confirmed that she will be producing and starring in a HIMYM sequel for Hulu.
Duff's character Sophie—already billed as a female version of lovably neurotic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor)—tells her son the story of how she met his dad. The series, aptly named How I Met Your Father, is expected to "catapult us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to a series description.
"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that [creators] Carter Bays and Craig Thomas would trust me with the sequel of their baby," Duff gushed in a press release. "I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!"
Yet Duff isn't the first blonde to try to fill those shoes!
Way back in 2014, Greta Gerwig was slated to star in similar spinoff How I Met Your Dad, with Meg Ryan narrating from the future. The series was expected to land at CBS, but executives didn't find the first episode punchy enough."[T]here were elements of the pilot that didn't work out," CBS' Nina Tassler explained at the time. "I'm heartsick. We love this brand and we love this show, but it didn't work out."
Gerwig's version was centered around Sally, a "female Peter Pan who is on the verge of breaking up with her husband after less than a year of marriage," per a CBS press release. The multitalented star had a producer credit and was planning to additionally write and direct episodes.
By 2017, Gerwig herself was ready to break her silence as to why How I Met Your Dad flopped. "We shot the pilot and it was so much fun!" she told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. "I loved working on it."
Yet test viewers didn't react well to the ill-fated episode. "The audience, they're given knobs. They turn the knob to the right if they like it and to the left if they don't," Gerwig revealed. "And apparently, they turned the knob to the left every time I came on...so yeah, they didn't like it. At all."
Of course, maybe Gerwig's love affair with How I Met Your Dad just wasn't meant to be. She went on to be Oscar-nominated for Best Director and Best Screenwriter for hit films Lady Bird and Little Women. Gerwig is also currently writing and directing Barbie with partner Noah Baumbach. The highly-anticipated live action film stars Margot Robbie as a Barbie doll expelled from picture-perfect Barbieland for not being perfect enough. Sound familiar?
Ah well, at least we'll always have the HIMYD trailer to help us imagine the show that could have been.
While How I Met Your Dad certainly isn't the only A-list pilot that didn't get off the ground, keep scrolling to check out some other TV shows that could have been.