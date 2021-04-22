Jana Kramer Chrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Nicky Hilton Thinks Sister Paris Is Being "Too Chill" About Wedding Plans

Paris Hilton's sister Nicky revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that the mogul is the opposite of a bridezilla when it comes to her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton may lead quite the lavish lifestyle, but when it comes to her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, less is more. 

On the Thursday, April 22 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Paris' sister Nicky Hilton explained to the host that the entrepreneur isn't looking to put on a big show with her upcoming nuptials. 

"Paris is the opposite of a bridezilla," said Nicky, who herself married businessman James Rothschild in 2015. "She's almost too chill. She wants a beautiful wedding, she's not even looking for some big thing. With COVID she wants to do it safely and beautifully."

If the House of Wax star isn't stressing her wedding, it may be because Carter's proposal was what she called "a dream come true." Carter, the co-founder of VEEV Spirits, popped the question over Paris' 40th birthday weekend in February. She took to Instagram to share photos of the magical moment, which took place on a private island.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Paris wrote in the caption. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

Paris and Carter were first spotted out together in January 2020 at a Golden Globes after party. At the time, an insider told E! News, "They are very happy together. They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer routinely gushes over her man, and even had him star in her music video for the song "Heartbeat," which features the romantic lyrics, "I was lonely only I didn't know it / I was so sad only I didn't show it / You came like the sun breaking through the clouds / And I found you're what I can't live without."

Back in December, she wrote a sweet Instagram note to Carter to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year," she shared. "It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."

 

While a Paris wedding will no doubt be beautiful, it's just one more way for these two to show their love for one another.

