Forget a Nursery: Lala Kent Jokes She Only Has a "Drawer" For Daughter Ocean On Overserved

Lala Kent is taking nesting to a whole new level.
In this sneak peek at tonight's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, a then-pregnant Kent jokes to host Lisa Vanderpump and fellow guest Anna Camp that her daughter will have "a drawer" in lieu of a formal nursery.
"You can keep her in your bedroom for the first few months anyway. I did with Pandora," Lisa relates.
Yet it's Kent's former Vanderpump Rules co-stars who are adding to the baby accessories competition. Fellow mom's-to-be Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder already had complete nurseries set up for their little ones. "And Brittany's due later than I am!" Lala jokes.
Kent explains that Cartwright recommended Kent purchase a contraption that's "basically a straight jacket that's attached to this bassinet and it rocks it," Kent laughs in disbelief. "It's a lot to have a child."
Kent gave birth to daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett on Mar. 15, 2021. Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor welcomed son Cruz almost exactly a month later on Apr. 12, 2021.
Fellow Overserved guest Camp coos that she's excited to be a mother someday, promising that she has "found the man" to settle down with.
"But didn't you find the man before?" Vanderpump teases the Pitch Perfect star. Camp was previously married to co-star Skylar Astin and Criminal Minds actor Michael Mosley. She is currently dating drummer Michael Johnson.
"This one's the last!" Camp gushes about beau Johnson. "When I brought my new boyfriend to meet my dad, I said, 'This is the last guy I'm bringing home. I promise. I promise this is the last guy.'"
So are wedding bells in the future for Camp? Watch the hilarious clip above before tonight's episode to find out!