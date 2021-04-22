Gigi Hadid Earns Nearly $10 Million—and That's Self-Made, According to Her Dad

Watch : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Gigi Hadid is one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, and according to her dad, she achieved her financial success all on her own.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 20, real estate developer Mohammed Hadid shared photos of the 25-year-old and her baby girl Khai, as well as throwback pics of him and Gigi when she was younger. Alongside the sweep snaps, he posted a list of "20 things that you did not know about Gigi Hadid."

"1. Self Made.." Mohammed, who shares Gigi with ex Yolanda Hadid, wrote. "Never took a single Dollar from her parents. 2. Started modeling for Baby Guess when she was in Khai's age."

Back in 2018, Gigi ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of highest-paid models. The outlet estimated her annual earnings to be $9.5 million, thanks to a collaboration with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, a Reebok endorsement deal and her own branded lines with makeup company Maybelline, Messika jewelry and Vogue eyewear.