Hannah Brown, Iggy Azalea and Taye Diggs Will Play for Love on The Celebrity Dating Game

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And after Hannah Brown struck out in The Bachelor franchise, she's ready to try her luck on a new dating show.

ABC has cast its former Bachelorette lead as one of the first contestants on its upcoming show, The Celebrity Dating Game. Hannah, along with rapper Iggy Azalea and Broadway star Taye Diggs, will be among the celebrity contestants on the show, the network announced this week.

The Celebrity Dating Game, a new version of The Dating Game, is hosted by New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel and Grammy winner Michael Bolton.

As described by ABC, "The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love," as it offers "the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show."