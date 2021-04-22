What the Child Stars From Your Favorite Oscar Films Are Up to Today

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Alan Kim is the latest child star to win our hearts.

As E! News readers well know, the young Minari actor has won over (mostly at-home) movie viewers thanks to his adorable performances on- and off-screen. In the Oscar-nominated drama, Alan plays David Yi, a first-generation American Korean child whose family has relocated to rural Arkansas.

In addition to giving a heartwarming performance on the big screen, Alan's acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards left us all feeling good. Back in March, the 8-year-old actor took home the Best Young Actor prize at the awards show.

And, during his acceptance speech, the overwhelmed youngster broke down in tears. "Thank you, thank you. First of all, I want to thank all the critics who voted, and my family," Alan said before listing his loved ones. As he became overcome with emotion, Alan apologized and even pinched himself.

He added, "I hope I get to be in other movies."