Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Split: Relive Their Most Candid Confessions on Infidelity, Marriage and More

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have never shied away from being open and honest about their relationship issues. Read their most candid confessions below.

Watch: 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

After six years of marriage, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have decided to call it quits.

On Wednesday, April 21, the One Tree Hill alum shared the shocking announcement with her Instagram followers. Jana has also filed for divorce from the 34-year-old athlete.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she began her post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," the 37-year-old star continued. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

She signed off, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone." 

photos
Inside Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Memoir The Good Fight

The former NFL player has yet to publicly comment on their breakup.

As for what may have caused their split? A source tells E! News, "Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."

They share two kids: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

Of course, since getting married in 2015, the two have been refreshingly honest about their marital issues, family dynamics and more. Read through their most candid confessions in our gallery below.

Instagram
Their Reconciliation

In one of their first episodes together, Jana and Mike addressed their reconciliation for the first time. "She said, 'Look, I'm giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.' Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that's where I hit my breaking point," Mike revealed. "She hit her breaking point. I hit mine."

Ultimately, the NFL player agreed he was ready to fight for his marriage. "I don't want to lose her. I don't want to lose Jana," he explained. "I don't want to lose our family. I don't want to lose what we're trying to build."

Instagram
Why She Stayed

Jana and Mike have faced many obstacles in their marriage, including a public cheating scandal. But one of the big reasons Jana fought for this love story is because of the couple's daughter. "I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, 'I tried everything to keep this family together.' Now, I'm not sacrificing my happiness. If I was still miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we've continued to grow," Jana said on the June 4 episode of Whine Down. "But if it was just for my daughter… If I didn't do that then we would have been divorced and I never wouldn't have tried and I wouldn't have been able to see the silver lining."

Instagram
Infertility Struggles

After Jana revealing she was expecting a baby, she opened up about all her emotions during a Whine Down podcast. "We're so excited, but at the same point, it's all just in God's hands. It's just such a scary process because it's a true miracle," she shared. "I mean it seems so easy, when you look at some people, but other times it's like, it's a miracle. It's been a tough journey. We have lost our last two pregnancies, so it's been really rough." Fortunately, listeners were able to be part of the joyful birth of their son, Jace.

Michael Tran/Getty Images
The Realities of Child Birth

When Jana was giving birth to her son Jace, Mike was in the hospital recording a live podcast and giving fans an inside look into the delivery process. "You were having a tough time, so they had to knock you out," Mike shared before Jana underwent a C-section. "So I will record during the surgery and I will talk through it and hopefully, you know, Jace will cry for us and we'll be able to hear him on here."

He later shared to his wife, "You're a rockstar. You're the strongest woman in the world, and you're amazing so don't ever forget that. You're doing a great job today, and you're gonna be the best mom to our little boy, just as much as you've been to Jolie. So I love you and I will be in the room soon."

Paul A. Hebert for iHeartRadio
Sex Addiction

In a March 2019 podcast episode, Mike revealed that he sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility for 60 days back in 2016. "For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug," Mike shared. "I spent essentially 29 years thinking or living a different way. Then all of the sudden, you shock your system, you say no, you're actually supposed to think of things this way."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The Nanny Search

When looking for a nanny using Care.com, Jana couldn't help but notice some of the pictures potential candidates were posting. "I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" she shared on an episode. "I'm laughing because this one photo was like, 'Hi, I'm 22 years old and I have perky boobs,'" Jana said. "Like, don't post the perky boob photo. You're not gonna be hired. I'm not hiring you. And I'm not saying post an ugly photo, I'm just saying...you should dress for the part."

The singer added, "Not that I don't trust my husband, not that I don't trust, you know, whatever...I just think it's not smart. I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she's kinda hot.' You know what I mean? You're in close quarters." She would later clarify her comments on Instagram.

Instagram
Struggles With Anxiety

Before welcoming her son, Jana admitted she had severe anxiety about giving birth and being in a hospital. She also opened up about communicating with Mike about her anxiety attacks and how he could help. "I suffer from anxiety. Mike doesn't. We hash it out on the podcast and I feel silly for crying but I got triggered and anxiety is a real thing," Jana shared on Twitter, when teasing her November episode with Psychologist Hillary Goldsher.

Instagram
Triggers in the Marriage

Even though a long time has passed since Mike was unfaithful, Jana admitted to listeners that she sometimes is triggered in their marriage. While filming iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, the former One Tree Hill star got emotional when recounting a moment during a trip to Napa. "When we got back to the room, I asked Mike to have sex with me and he basically said 'no,' which is a trigger for me because I don't feel chosen," she shared. "When I came downstairs he was one-on-one with [Tanya] so I got super triggered. I thought, 'Oh he said no to me but he went downstairs and is spending one-on-one time with Tanya.' Which is stupid because I know you would never." Don't worry, the couple talked it out and were able to enjoy the trip.

Instagram
Why Mike Previously Filed for Divorce

In September 2020, the country singer detailed when Mike filed for divorce in 2016, per People. She recalled yelling at him, "'How could you file for divorce? That's what I'm supposed to do! How dare you!'"

"He replied with, 'Jana, you won't let me see our daughter,'" she explained. "It's true. He had called asking to see her, as it had already been two months since their last visit. I was so desperate to keep close to me the one thing that brought me calm, that even though I knew it was wrong and could hurt him, I said he couldn't see her until I finished filming, which could take a month."

Instagram
Nothing Is Picture-Perfect

In March 2021, The Good Fight author shared a tearful photo that highlighted the not-so-pretty side of marriage. "I took this picture to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed, it's not," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We talked about our blowup on this week's podcast and I think it's an important one for everyone to hear." 

"No relationship is perfect and when blowups or fights happen," she went on, "sometimes we believe it's done and over but really it's a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."

Jana Kramer / Instagram
How Their Faith Strengthened Their Marriage

"When I found out about Mike's affairs, there was no other option but to just pray," Jana told E! News in April 2021. "I literally didn't know who else I could turn to. Through that process and through the last few years of recovery with Mike and getting our marriage back on track, it's been an up and down process. I once reached out to my pastor and said, 'It seems like the broken and people who did wrong are healed but what about the people who are broken and unhappy and need help?' He said, ‘God is there and God is always going to help.'"

Mike added, "The last couple of years, I really found faith again and now I have it as an important part of my life."

Jana Kramer / Instagram
The Last Straw

Jana broke the news that she and Mike had officially called it quits after six years of marriage. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she began. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

She continued, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

"I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight," she concluded, "but you can't fight it alone." 

