Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin After 6 Years of Marriage

It's officially the end of the road for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. The country music singer has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, according to People.

Jana, 37, announced the breakup with a message on Instagram on Wednesday, April 21. She wrote, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

She went on, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Her message ended with, "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."