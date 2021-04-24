Revisiting the Magic That Was Bong Joon-Ho’s 2020 Oscars Night

Watch : "Parasite" Director Boon Jong-Ho Still in Disbelief Over 4 Oscar Wins

During the 2020 Oscars, it wasn't a virus, but rather a parasite, that was on everyone's minds.

It was just one year ago that Parasite—directed by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho—swept the Oscars.

Many of us have lost all sense of time during the coronavirus pandemic, so allow us to refresh your memory: Just one month before a worldwide lockdown began, the 2020 Oscars took place live in person, like usual, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. For Bong, it was a night filled with movie magic.

Jane Fonda announced the best picture winner at the very end, taking a momentous pause before reading out the name from the envelope. When Parasite was called out, the genre-defying movie made history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the award show.

"I'm speechless," executive producer Kwak Sin-ae said, via a translator, while accepting the trophy. "We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision."