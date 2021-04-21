Zendaya, Beyoncé and More Celebrities Mourn Death of Ma’Khia Bryant After Police Shooting

Shortly a jury convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges over the death of George Floyd, news of a police shooting in Columbus, Ohio shook the world.
Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, was killed on April 20 after being shot by a police officer. According to the police, the teen had allegedly threatened two girls with a knife. A video, released Tuesday night, shows an officer yelling at Bryant to "get down" before firing several shots.
Mayor of Columbus Andrew Ginther wrote in two tweets, "This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible. BCI is on the scene conducting an independent investigation as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I'm asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts."
Ned Pettus Jr., public safety director of Columbus, said during a news conference, "No matter what the circumstances, that family is in agony and they are in my prayers. They deserve answers. Our city deserves answers. I want answers, but fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers."
Stars expressed their grief over Bryant's death. Beyoncé shared a photo of Bryant, who was in foster care at the time of her death, to her website, writing, "We mourn the young life of Ma'khia Bryant."
Read more celebrity tributes from social media below:
Elaine Welteroth: "After holding my breath for weeks, this Derek Chauvin verdict offers only momentary relief. I could at least breathe for a moment before taking the next step," The Talk co-host shared on Instagram. "But it's not even an exhale. Because in the next breath, we have to reckon with the ongoing reality that our babies are still being killed by cops. Ma'Khia Bryant was killed by cops while this verdict was being rendered yesterday. Tomorrow we have to see #DaunteWright buried. We are all still gasping for air again. It doesn't stop. We couldn't have a damn moment of relief without someone else being murdered. #MaKhiaBryant deserves to be living her best 16 year old life. Right now she should be deciding what natural hair tutorial she'll do next on Tik Tok. Or maybe, what she'll wear to her first post-COVID high school dance. She was an honor roll student, she should be preparing to celebrate the end of another stellar semester. Her mom asks that we remember Ma'Khia's prophetic nature of peace and love. We must channel Ma'Khia's spirit alongside our collective anger. We won't stop fighting for you, baby girl."
Amanda Gorman: The 23-year-old poet laureate wrote on Instagram, "& my heart rips again #makhiabryant 16 years old, shot four times after calling the police for help. A child. A child. A child."
Justin Bieber: The Justice singer shared a photo of a vigil for Bryant on Instagram along with the message, "Seems so unreal but this is the world we are living in. It saddens me that this has become such a normal thing. This is so far from normal and not protocol."