Hollywood Shares All: What It’s Like to Cope With Pregnancy Loss

Just weeks into her second pregnancy last summer, actress Zulay Henao rushed to the emergency room convinced that her water had broken. "There was a lot happening with my body," she explained in a recent chat with E! News. "And I was like, 'This isn't normal. Like, I haven't felt this before.'"

She began voicing her concerns around 7 p.m. that night and, after hours of scouring the Internet and reading "all these things I shouldn't have," she recalled, "I was, like, shaking inside of my body, shuddering inside of my body."

That's when boyfriend Kevin Connolly made a call: It was time to go to the hospital. After a thorough check, Zulay got an all-clear from the doctors. "They're like, 'No, you're fine. It's just, you know, your body is going through all these changes,'" she continued.

Which is precisely when she broke down: "I remember sobbing in the hospital room, like, 'How am I going to get through the next, like, seven months of this in one piece?'"