Irina Shayk Shares First Photo of Daughter Lea Taken by "Daddy" Bradley Cooper

After four years, Irina Shayk has shared the first photo of her and ex Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea, which was taken by the actor himself!

Bradley Cooper is one proud dad!

On Wednesday, April 21, his ex, model Irina Shayk, posted for the first time on her Instagram page a photo of their 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, which the A Star Is Born actor took himself. Until now, the former couple had refrained from sharing images of their little girl.

They are, however, still maintaining her privacy: In the new photo, Irina, 35, is shown modeling a black cut-out dress and matching fur coat from Burberry's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection. Little Lea is seen wearing a brick red sweater and patterned leggings while tugging on her mom's hand with both hands. Her head is not shown in the frame.

Irina captioned the pic, "[black heart emoji] My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. [camera emoji] by daddy."

Bradley, 46, and Irina broke up in 2019 after a four-year relationship and have since occasionally been spotted out and about with Lea. In an interview with ELLE, published in March, the model called her ex "the most amazing dad" and talked about how they are raising their daughter.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she told the magazine. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

A year ago, in March 2020, a source told E! News that Irina and Bradley "have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her," adding, "They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."

Last September, Bradley spoke to Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine about his experience quarantining with Lea and his mother at his New York City home. He bought a $13 million townhouse in 2018.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," he said. "We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

