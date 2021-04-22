Alison Brie Finally Embraced This Cliché About Marriage During Quarantine

Considering he and Brie have been working on a screenplay together during their stay-at-home time, suffice it to say that the collaboration with Franco behind the camera was a positive experience.

"Whatever nervousness we may have had about it, it just couldn't have gone better," she said of the pre-COVID shoot. "Like, I can't stress enough what a wonderful experience it was for both of us and our relationship to kind of be able to connect in a different way, artistically, and really feel like a team on set together. I wasn't a producer on the movie, but I definitely felt like his partner on set."

In The Rental, which came out in July, Brie and Dan Stevens play a couple whose weekend getaway goes horribly awry (the horror is coming from inside the house) and the onscreen terror doesn't let up. So, striking the right mood on set was key.

It was "a dream for me to be directed by a person that I trust more than anyone in the world," Brie explained. "And honestly, it was really fun to see him come into his own in a new way as a director and be so good at it—I guess it was so fun to watch the person that I love excel at a skill that I didn't know they had. It was hot. A turn-on!"