Why Alexis Ohanian Is Perfectly Fine Being Known as "Serena Williams' Husband"

Serena Williams has plenty of tennis trophies, but perhaps the best prize of all is her husband of nearly four years, Alexis Ohanian.
Alexis, 37, proved once again to be the supportive partner he is, when the investor admitted this week that he knows he'll always be known as Mr. Serena Williams—and that's totally OK with him.
One fan wrote to him on Twitter, "I love how you don't mind that they call you Serena Williams' husband."
On Tuesday, April 20, the Reddit co-founder responded with the ultimate humble brag: "I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me."
Alexis shared a screenshot of the convo on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "TBH I'm hoping to be known as '@olympiaohanian's papa.'"
Clearly, the entrepreneur is proud of his rock star wife, 39, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. As he reflected on his Insta Story, he is "Always keeping it 100" when it comes to his family.
Basically, tell us you're comfortable with your masculinity, without telling us you're comfortable with your masculinity.
One commenter tried to affirm Alexis' own star status by saying, "Lol I know you as the Reddit cofounder and qai qai's grandpa... much love & respect," adding a laughing-crying emoji, a heart and a fire symbol. (For those out of the loop: Qai Qai is Olympia's beloved doll, who has an Instagram page with more than 280,000 followers).
Alexis' declaration on Tuesday prompted other celebrity dads to join in, including TikTok parent Marc D'Amelio, who wrote, "Hi, I'm Dixie and Charli's dad and proud of it."
Meanwhile, other social media users praised Alexis for his self-awareness, with one writing, "I am at a loss for words. You obviously are comfortable in who you are. Thank you for saying these things you are a change agent."
One thing he can't be called anymore is a Reddit board member. Last year, Alexis resigned from the Reddit board for an important cause. "I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," he announced in June.
He began with a pledge of $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.