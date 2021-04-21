Lamar Odom Fiercely Defends Kardashian Family Over "Curse" Rumor

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Turns 3! See The Adorable Pics

Lamar Odom shut down talk of the "Kardashian curse" years after his split from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA player, who married Khloe in 2009 before the two officially divorced in 2016 after years of estrangement, spoke with Vlad TV about his relationship with the reality star. When asked how he feels about the so-called "curse," which alleges that those who split from the Kardashians fall upon hard times after the breakup, Lamar was adamant that no such thing exists. In fact, he called anyone who believes it "dumbasses."

"That's stupidity because everybody goes through s--t," Lamar explained. "If I had your family on tape, and see all the s--t your family was going through, people would be like, 'This f--king family is crazy!' People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, they share their life with you, so you see everything. Maybe it's overexposed, but people love it. The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It's kind of sickening. I've lived it from the inside in, to the outside."

He added that "it's still hard to figure out, the love/hate that people have for them."