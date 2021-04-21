Proof Master of None Season 3 Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Expect

Watch : Lena Waithe Makes History for "Master of None" Emmy Win

Blink and you'll miss it.

On Wednesday, April 21, Netflix seemingly confirmed that an all-new season of Master of None, which last aired on the streaming service in May 2017, is arriving next month. In a recently released video promoting new content heading to Netflix, the title card for the Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang-created comedy quickly flashed on the screen.

While no premiere date was given, it was included in the May titles roundup, leaving us to believe that the new season is coming within the next month. This update comes three months after Chortle reported that season three of the critically-acclaimed series was being filmed in London.

According to Variety, it's said the new season will actually focus on the character Denise (Lena Waithe). Waithe, who famously wrote the show's "Thanksgiving" episode, became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017.

At one point, Master of None's future was uncertain after Ansari faced a sexual misconduct allegation. As E! News readers well know, the claim against the Parks and Recreation alum came to light in January 2018 via a Babe.net article, titled "I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life."