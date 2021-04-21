8 Pieces from The Home Edit x Summersalt Collab We're Adding to Our Carts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The collaboration of our dreams just dropped, and you're going to be obsessed, too!

In collaboration with The Home Edit's co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, cult-favorite brand Summersalt released The Rainbow Collection, a rainbow-hued and star-printed capsule that will make you instantly ready for summer. The collab, which began in the DMs, features 15 sustainably made styles showcasing both brands' love for bold hues and playful prints. From chic beach cover-ups and flattering swimsuit styles to cozy terry sets and must-have activewear, the collection offers pieces that you'll wear on repeat all summer long!

"We're huge fans of Summersalt, and I've been wearing Summersalt pieces for years and Joanna is hooked as well," said Clea Shearer, co-founder of The Home Edit. "We often shared photos of the swimwear on The Home Edit's Instagram stories, and the response has always been tremendous from our community."

If you're ready to make your wardrobe a whole lot cuter and more colorful, The Rainbow Collection is now available to shop on Summersalt.com! See below for a few of our favorites from the collaboration.