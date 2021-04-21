Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

8 Pieces from The Home Edit x Summersalt Collab We're Adding to Our Carts

To say we are obsessed with this collaboration would be an understatement.

By Emily Spain Apr 21, 2021 7:31 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Summersalt x The Home Edit Summersalt

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The collaboration of our dreams just dropped, and you're going to be obsessed, too!

In collaboration with The Home Edit's co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, cult-favorite brand Summersalt released The Rainbow Collection, a rainbow-hued and star-printed capsule that will make you instantly ready for summer. The collab, which began in the DMs, features 15 sustainably made styles showcasing both brands' love for bold hues and playful prints. From chic beach cover-ups and flattering swimsuit styles to cozy terry sets and must-have activewear, the collection offers pieces that you'll wear on repeat all summer long!

"We're huge fans of Summersalt, and I've been wearing Summersalt pieces for years and Joanna is hooked as well," said Clea Shearer, co-founder of The Home Edit. "We often shared photos of the swimwear on The Home Edit's Instagram stories, and the response has always been tremendous from our community." 

If you're ready to make your wardrobe a whole lot cuter and more colorful, The Rainbow Collection is now available to shop on Summersalt.com! See below for a few of our favorites from the collaboration.

read
22 Sustainable Beauty Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day)

The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set

Summersalt's best-selling PJ set is now available in a playful rainbow print. With a relaxed-fit and elastic waistband, you'll feel cool, calm and collection when it's time for bed.

$115
Summersalt

The Softest French Terry Jogger

Featuring eco-friendly TENCEL™  fabric, these joggers offer a cozy, lightweight feel that you'll want to wear all day long. And you can choose between the Blue Assoluto Small Scatter Star and Avorio Small Scatter Star print.

$85
Summersalt

Trending Stories

1

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

2

Angelina Jolie Reveals How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

3

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew

Who can pass up an incredibly soft and stylish terry sweatshirt? Certainly not us. Whether you pair it with the matching joggers or leggings, this crewneck will add a pop of color to any outfit.

$75
Summersalt

The Oasis Bikini Top

If you're a bikini type of gal, the Oasis top and bottoms are for you! You're bound to get tons of star-eyed emojis on your Instagram post.

$65 Top
Summersalt
$60
Summersalt

The Ruched Sidestroke

Available in sizes 2-22, you can get Summersalt's iconic swimsuit style in a playful star print. With built-in soft cups and flattering seaming at the waist, you'll look and feel your best the next time you're laying out by the pool.

$125
Summersalt

The Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up

Whether you wear it as a pool cover-up or French tuck it into a pair of jeans, you'll look so chic in this rainbow stripe shirtdress.

$95
Summersalt

The Do-It-All High Rise Full Length Leggings

Available in sizes 2-22, these leggings provide a 4-way stretch to help you feel comfortable while breaking a sweat or cleaning out your closet. Additionally, this pair is made with CoolCore fibers to help wick moisture away, which will be much appreciated come summertime.

$95
Summersalt

The Midi Sports Bra Tank Top

Now that you have the matching leggings in your cart, you have to get the sports bra! Available in a chic star print, this bra features a 4-way stretch and hits right above the waist.

$65
Summersalt

Up next: Celebrate National Banana Day With These Must-Have Banana Products.

Trending Stories

1

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

2

Angelina Jolie Reveals How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

3

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

4

Inside Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Honeymoon

5

AnnaLynne McCord Shares Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

Latest News

Watch James Corden Pitch Witty Business Venture to Oprah Winfrey

Lamar Odom Fiercely Defends Kardashian Family Over "Curse" Rumor

Master of None Season 3 Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Expect

Everything You Need from Summersalt's Collab With The Home Edit

Hilary Duff Is Starring in How I Met Your Father at Hulu

Bethenny Frankel Makes Epic TV Return in The Big Shot Trailer

Exclusive

Chelsea Clinton Reveals Surprising Celeb Photo She Hung in White House