Bethenny Frankel Makes Epic Return to TV in Fierce Trailer for The Big Shot

The B is back and she's ready to mention it all!

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star and business mogul Bethenny Frankel is making her epic return to reality TV with new HBO Max competition series, The Big Shot With Bethenny. The Skinnygirl founder seeks a Vice President of Operations, and what better way to find one than through a day-in-the-life miniseries?

"I'm a mother, philanthropist, and a bit of a clown," Frankel jokes in the trailer.

The self-proclaimed "serial entrepreneur" simultaneously builds multiple brands, from clothing brands to cookware—or as Frankel admits, anything other than "porn" or "firearms."

But it's full steam ahead for this crop of competitors vying for a spot on Frankel's team. "I need somebody to run this g––damn circus," Frankel smiles, before calling one contestant a "disaster."

The Big Shot centers on projects "designed to put someone to the test," and the challenges seem to push some stars to a breaking point. "What is Bethenny looking for? I'm terrified," another candidate cries.