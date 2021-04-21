Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals When He'll Let His Son Watch Jersey Shore

"Big Daddy Sitch" is living up to his name!
Iconic Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are ready for their baby boy to arrive—and are expecting a junior Situation!
With just a few weeks left before their May 2021 due date, Lauren gushes to E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester that she is beyond excited to meet her little bundle of joy.
"We're feeling good and we're ready," Lauren smiles. "We've been really busy with getting the baby's room ready...but last night was the first night where my lower back started to hurt and I was like, 'Oh my god this is happening!'"
"I'm a bit shooketh though," Mike jokes.
While it's unclear whether Mr. or Mrs. Sorrentino will be the "enforcer" parent, Brotrition supplements founder Mike definitely won't be letting himself veer into "dad bod" territory.
"The gym is my best friend. It's just something that I've used over the past 10 to 20 years to be my best self and it's also one of the tools that I use in my recovery to take it one day at a time," Mike explains. "You find a way or you find an excuse."
The Situation has even incorporated his past outdoor prison workouts into his daily routine, including 500 push-ups, 100 pull-ups and sprints up his New Jersey driveway.
So will baby Sitch be part of the Shore squad?
Co-host Justin proposes a reboot with the original Jersey Shore cast members' kids 20 years down the line, and Mike is here for it.
"I think that's going to happen. I mean, we're on that road right now," Mike jokes. "All these kids which are our nephews, they all have 100,000s of followers on social media and they're like five and six years old, so imagine when they're 18 to 20 years old."
But the little Situation will have to wait until age 18 before seeing some of the original NSFW Jersey Shore clips.
"I'm obviously going to show him Jersey Shore: Family Vacation first because that series shows my comeback," Mike admits. "I'm a positive figure in the community, I'm sober five years, I'm in a happy marriage with a positive message. I'll probably wait until he's 18 so he can watch Jersey Shore the series."
For now, the Sorrentino's are most focused on parenting outside of reality TV first: "I believe that everything that's coming next, being a father and parents, I think we're ready for it," Mike sums up.
Check out the adorable heart-warming clip above for more baby scoop and to find out about their work as recovery advocates with Banyan Treatment Center.