Lucy Hale Is Single After Brief Romance With Skeet Ulrich

A source close to Lucy Hale told E! News the Pretty Little Liars star is "focusing on herself right now" following her "very brief romance" with Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich.

Watch: Skeet Ulrich Flirts With Lucy Hale on Instagram

It looks like Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich's fling has come to an end.

A source close to the Pretty Little Liars alum tells E! News the actress is currently single. "Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren't dating," the insider says. "They are still friendly and in touch, but it's nothing serious. They aren't consistently seeing each other, and Lucy is focusing on herself right now. She's very much single but thinks Skeet is a great guy." 

Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted kissing on a Los Angeles lunch date back in February. At the time, a source close to Hale told E! News the Truth or Dare star and the Riverdale actor had been set up through mutual friends.

"They know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently," the insider added. "It's very new. They are both really into each other and have been dating for about a month. It's pretty casual, but they are having fun and have been seeing each other frequently."

While the two were occasionally seen grabbing a bite to eat or going for a stroll, the source said the duo spent "a lot of time at each other's homes just hanging out and being low key." 

"Lucy thinks Skeet is very charming and sweet," the insider noted. "She likes that he is a dedicated dad."

Ulrich, who shares two adult children with his ex-wife Georgina Cates, also fueled speculation after he left a flirty comment on Hale's Instagram

Before her brief romance with Ulrich, Hale sparked dating rumors with Colton Underwood. The Katy Keene actress and The Bachelor alum were spotted hanging out in July, and a source told E! News the two had gone on a "few casual dates." But the following month, Underwood said he's single

During an interview with Good Morning America last week, Underwood came out as gay. After his conversation with Robin Roberts aired, Hale took to Instagram Stories to praise the former football player.

"I'm really, really happy for you @coltonunderwood. You deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are," she wrote, per Us Weekly, later adding, "Brave, bold moves and I'm HERE FOR IT."

