Nikki Bella Reveals She Almost Hosted This Popular Reality TV Show

Nikki Bella almost hosted which hit dating competition series?!

The Total Bellas star revealed she was this close to landing a hosting gig on a very popular reality TV show during the Wednesday, Apr. 21 episode of The Bellas Podcast.

"Speaking of Love Island, I don't think I've ever talked about how I auditioned to be the host for Love Island USA," Nikki shared with twin sister Brie Bella and fans earlier today. "That's how I got hooked on Love Island UK because when I had the audition I was like, ‘Well I need to get familiar with the show.' And they were like, I think it was season three. They said watch that one first, I want to say it was season three. Artem [Chigvintsev] and I fell in love because this was when Artem and I started dating and I was like, ‘Watch this show with me.' We got hooked."