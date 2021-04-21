Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nikki Bella Reveals She Almost Hosted This Popular Reality TV Show

Nikki Bella almost hosted which hit dating competition series?!

The Total Bellas star revealed she was this close to landing a hosting gig on a very popular reality TV show during the Wednesday, Apr. 21 episode of The Bellas Podcast.

"Speaking of Love Island, I don't think I've ever talked about how I auditioned to be the host for Love Island USA," Nikki shared with twin sister Brie Bella and fans earlier today. "That's how I got hooked on Love Island UK because when I had the audition I was like, ‘Well I need to get familiar with the show.' And they were like, I think it was season three. They said watch that one first, I want to say it was season three. Artem [Chigvintsev] and I fell in love because this was when Artem and I started dating and I was like, ‘Watch this show with me.' We got hooked."

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

The WWE super star continued, "So it made me really want it and so when I went for the audition I got a call back and then I was really bummed because when I got the call I was runner-up. So Arielle Vandenberg, she's the current host of Love Island USA. So if she wouldn't have done it or would have said no, I would have been the host. But they weren't ready for this Latina heat I guess."

Nikki added, "Can you imagine, your girl would have been the host. I'm obsessed with the show. You know how cool that would have been?"

Brie shared, "You would have binge-watched yourself." LOL!

