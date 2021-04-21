Prince Harry Returns Home to Meghan Markle Following Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry is back home.
Less than a week after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in his native England, E! News has learned the Duke of Sussex arrived home to California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie. According to an eyewitness, Harry touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 20 and headed to Santa Barbara, where he reunited with his family.
Since he's already returned back to the United States, he won't be in the U.K. for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. The mourning monarch turned 95 years old April 21, marking her first birthday since Philip's death on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort in British royal history, was 99 years old.
On April 12, E! News confirmed Prince Harry had flown back to his native England to attend the small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had last been seen in the U.K. at the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020, his last royal engagement as a senior member of the royal family.
Meanwhile, Meghan, who is currently expecting a baby girl, did not make the trip as she was not cleared by her doctor for travel at this stage in her pregnancy.
Instead, a spokesperson confirmed she watched the ceremony from home.
The Duke of Sussex did reunite with his older brother Prince William at the royal family gathering, which was the first time the siblings had publicly been seen together since March 2020.
While the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips as they processed behind their grandfather's casket, they were later seen walking together outside St. George's Chapel after the funeral ended.
As Queen Elizabeth continues to grieve the loss of her husband, she expressed her gratitude publicly for the support the family has received.
"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she said in part of a statement issued on Wednesday. "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."