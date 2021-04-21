Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2021

Part 2 of Selena: The Series, new episodes of Lucifer and a new superhero series are set to begin streaming on Netflix in May 2021. Check out a full list of titles.

By Corinne Heller Apr 21, 2021 3:49 PMTags
TVNetflixSelena Quintanilla
Watch: Christian Serratos Reacts to J.Lo's "Selena: The Series" Support

May 2021 will be filled with highly anticipated and bittersweet moments.

Selena: The Series, starring The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, is back with its final episodes, which focus on the late singer's life after marriage and continuing journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time.

Later in the month, Netflix will debut its new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

Also in May, Netflix will release Zack Snyder's new zombie film Army of the Dead, starring Guardians of the Galaxy's breakout star Dave Bautista.

And then as the month of May winds down, Na, nana, na, na...the hit series Lucifer returns for the second half of season five, its second-to-last season.

In addition, popular vintage films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting HillScarfaceStargateUnder Siege and Zombieland will stream on Netflix that month.

See a full list of titles coming in May:

photos
Selena Quintanilla Through the Years

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

2

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

3

Angelina Jolie Reveals How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Original
Trash Truck: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 5

Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — Netflix Documentary

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl From Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jupiter's Legacy — Netflix Original
Milestone — Netflix Film
Monster — Netflix Film

Netflix

May 8

Mine — Netflix Original
Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary

May 12

Dance of the Forty One — Netflix Film
Oxygen — Netflix Film
The Upshaws — Netflix Original

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry — Netflix Film
Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original
I Am All Girls — Netflix Film
Jungle Beat: The Movie - Netflix Family
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Move to Heaven — Netflix Original
The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sandar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film

May 19

The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Netflix

May 21

Army of the Dead — Netflix Film
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes — Live at Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggie: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Film
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary

May 27

Black Space — Netflix Original
Blue Miracle — Netflix Film
Eden — Netflix Anime
Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special

Netflix

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original

Trending Stories

1

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

2

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

3

Angelina Jolie Reveals How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

4

A Look at How We Talk About Actors vs. Actresses Losing Weight

5

Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian's Decision to Divorce Kanye West

Latest News

Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Travis Browne

Alex Rodriguez Shares Unseen Photo of Jennifer Lopez After Breakup

Exclusive

Lucy Hale Is Single After Brief Romance With Skeet Ulrich

Update!

George Floyd's Family Reflects on Joe Biden's Phone Call After Verdict

Nikki Bella Reveals She Almost Hosted This Hit Reality TV Show

Exclusive

Dylan McDermott Is Scary & Sexy in New Organized Crime Preview

A Look at How We Talk About Actors vs. Actresses Losing Weight