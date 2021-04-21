Cynthia Bailey Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans saw Cynthia Bailey's journey to become Mrs. Mike Hill, aka "CHill." Beyond a catchy combination of words, being chill has become a way of life for Cynthia. She told E!, "I feel the most beautiful when I am at peace, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. When I am stressed out and feeling unbalanced, it shows on the inside and on the outside."
Unfortunately, people can't be chill all the time, even CHill herself, who shared, "My favorite piece of advice to women when it comes to feeling your best self is to love, treat, spoil, and appreciate yourself. I think sometimes women forget to put themselves first. When I don't feel like my best self, it affects everyone around me."
One way that Cynthia takes care of herself is by having her go-to products with her at all times. From a moisturizing lip balm to reading glasses to makeup-removing wipes, Cynthia always has what she needs to feel confident, prepared, and calm. She's even supporting The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro by wearing their protective face masks when she's out and about.
There's only one CHill, but anyone who wants to feel and look their best can use Cynthia's must-have items. Check out what's in her Prada tote bag below.
Esteé Lauder Pure Color Envy Color Replenish Lip Balm
"I love keeping my lips conditioned and moisturized, especially when traveling. I love this Esteé Lauder lip balm because its very hydrating, has a nice scent, and it comes in a cute case."
Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant, Fresh
"As a girl on the go, you always need a travel deodorant for a quick refresh."
Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum
"I'm a huge fan of Rihanna and I love her Fenty Beauty line. This serum has become one of my favorites and I love the way it makes my skin look and feel."
SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes- 30 Count
"When I'm not wearing makeup, I like to keep my skin clean, hydrated and refreshed. I wipe my face several times throughout the day."
SheaMoisture 100% Tamanu Oil & Organic Shea Butter Extra Dry Skin Body Lotion
"Since we are still in a pandemic, I wash and sanitize my hands several times throughout the day. I adore this SheaMoisture body butter because it is light, moisturizing and I love the way it smells."
Jill Zarin Face Masks- 5 Pack
"I love my friend Jill Zarin's masks because they are colorful, comfortable and stylish. I love that for every mask purchased, one is donated to a frontline worker. She also donated custom masks for my wedding!"
Prada PR 11XVF- Alternate Fit Eyeglasses
"I love animal prints. My Prada reading glasses are perfect because I can't read without them and I can dress them up or down. "
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack)
"With the pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep your hands sanitized, especially when traveling."
Kodexlode Weekly & Monthly Planner
"Although I have an assistant and Google Calendar, I will always be a pen-to-paper girl. I depend on my agenda to stay on top of my schedule and to write notes/thoughts daily."
Hermès 'Avalon Paper Block' Tangerine and Carmin Blanket
"Now that I'm traveling more again, I always like to carry my blanket. I do not like being cold, and my Hermès blanket is warm and cozy."
Prada Medium Double Tote Bag
"I love this bag because it was a gift from my husband."
iPhone 11 Pro Max With Charger
"My phone is my office, so I need it at all times. My phone is of no use to me without my charger."
CB VIOR Slides
"My CB VIOR slides are a must when traveling. I use them as shower shoes, hotel slippers and to have on standby when I need a break from my heels."
CB VIOR Noelle Clutch
"I love my CBVIOR Noelle clutch to store my face mask, hand sanitizer, lip balm, makeup wipes, and hand lotion."
