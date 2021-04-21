Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Out for the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death in 95th Birthday Message

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

On her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II, is honoring her late husband Prince Philip.

Just days after attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch released a statement expressing gratitude for the warm wishes she has received.

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she said in part. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, continued, "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."