Sophie Turner Is the Epitome of Chic on Date Night With Joe Jonas

It may have been Malibu, but it was really Sophie Turner's runway.

The Game of Thrones alum looked every bit a trendsetting fashionista on Tuesday, April 20 as she was spotted with husband Joe Jonas on a night out for dinner at Nobu. While the couple typically turns heads everywhere they go, it's Sophie's outfit that has the Internet buzzing. Sporting a purple and white printed shirt and matching pants, the actress paired the coordinating set with a pair of chunky-heeled open-toed slides and layered what appears to be a white bra underneath her unbuttoned top. The ensemble was the epitome of effortless—and comfortable—springtime cool.

If you're asking where you can get a set of your own, so are we. While Sophie's fashion credits remain a mystery right now, fans always look forward to anything Sophie and Joe, whether they're coordinating for Christmas or flirting with each other on social media.