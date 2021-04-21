Suri CruiseScottie Pippen OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mike Tindall Reflects on Prince Philip's "Eerie" Yet "Perfect" Funeral

After attending Prince Philip's funeral alongside wife Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall explained why the late royal "would have liked" the ceremony.

By Jess Cohen Apr 21, 2021 12:11 PMTags
RoyalsCelebritiesPrince Philip
Watch: Prince Philip's Family Honor Him With Intimate Funeral

Mike Tindall says his love for Queen Elizabeth II has grown after attending Prince Philip's funeral.

On April 17, the former rugby player joined wife Zara Tindall—who is the Queen's granddaughter—at St. George's Chapel to honor the late royal. "It's been a difficult ten days," Mike said on the latest episode of his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing, and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day, how he would have liked it, if that makes sense whatsoever. No fuss, get on with it."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 30 guests were allowed at Philip's funeral. "My love for the Queen was even better," Mike noted. "She was sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of, this is what the world is right now and I'm gonna lead by example. And she's amazing, literally amazing."

photos
Prince Philip's Life Remembered During Funeral

Mike, who shares three children with Zara, also recalled a few more "eerie" moments the royal family experienced that day. "It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves, or the hat on his coffin and the sword, the bugle, the piper, there were a lot of things that brought home memories," he said. "It was a sad day, but I think it was very well-run. He was very well looked after and hopefully he's looking down and he was happy with the day."

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

2

Angelina Jolie Reveals How Brad Pitt Divorce Impacted Her Career Goals

3

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

Prince Philip's death was announced by the royal family on April 9. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Trending Stories

1

Luke Bryan's Wife Addresses American Idol Fight Rumor

2

Meet Darnella Frazier, the Teen Called a Hero in George Floyd's Case

3

Ellen DeGeneres Had "Weed Drinks" Before Rushing Portia to Hospital

4

Amber Portwood Walks Off Teen Mom Reunion When Discussing Leah

5

See Machine Gun Kelly’s New Jaw-Dropping Throat Tattoo

Latest News

See Machine Gun Kelly’s New Jaw-Dropping Throat Tattoo

Mike Tindall Reflects on Prince Philip's "Eerie" Yet "Perfect" Funeral

Celebrate National Banana Day With These Must-Have Banana Products

22 Green Lifestyle Brands to Support on Earth Day (And Every Day)

20 Fascinating Facts From Prince's Unforgettable Life

This $13 Motivational Water Bottle Has 6,100+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Revisiting the Best Oscars Looks of All Time