Sunny Hostin Says She's "So Relieved" in Tearful Response to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict

Sunny Hostin appeared on ABC News after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd, and the View co-host got emotional while explaining why she felt "so relieved."

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 21, 2021 5:46 AM

Watch: Nation's Powerful Reaction to Derek Chauvin's Verdict

Sunny Hostin is sharing her personal reflections following Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

After a Minneapolis jury returned their guilty verdict on Tuesday, April 20, the journalist appeared on ABC News and got emotional in discussing what the decision meant to her and her loved ones. This included reflecting on her 18-year-old son Gabriel, one of two children she shares with husband Emmanuel Hostin

"I am the mother of an 18-year-old boy who is now in South Africa, and I feel that he is safer in South Africa than he is in his own country," Sunny admitted. "I am so relieved that this is what justice finally looks like for my community."

The 52-year-old co-host of The View continued, "And while I know that this does not bring George Floyd back to his family, to his loved ones ... I really believe that this is a movement that we've seen, and for that, I am so, so very thankful that perhaps we will see real change—much-needed change—in this country."

Community Members React as Derek Chauvin is Found Guilty in George Floyd's Death

Following three weeks of testimony, the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The former police officer faces up to 40 years in prison, with sentencing set to take place in the next eight weeks.

Among the other public figures who weighed in on the verdict was CNN's Van Jones, who said that Americans had been "afraid to hope" for justice ahead of the jury's decision.

Van also praised teen Darnella Frazier for recording George Floyd's death on her phone on May 25, 2020.

Watch Sunny's heartfelt message in the above video. 

