Watch Amber Portwood Walk Off Teen Mom Reunion After Slamming Gary Shirley's Wife

Watch : "Teen Mom OG: Reunion": Amber Walks Off on Gary

Amber Portwood can't seem to avoid the drama.

During part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, the MTV reality star faced a lot of questions from co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinskey and Nessa. One topic that came up was Amber's complicated relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

After looking back on a montage of clips that showcased the mother-daughter duo's estrangement, Amber decided to walk off set and make it clear that she isn't happy with Gary's wife, Kristina Shirley.

"Listen, I'm gonna stop this right now because we're going end this. I'm gonna end this on a positive note," she explained. "Thank you Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that. That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it."

The former 16 and Pregnant star continued, "Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We've known each other for how many years? 15 years now and I'm gonna tell you right now, you are a great person. You've always been there for me when I've asked you to be there for me. You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can't trust your wife and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me towards my daughter. So I'm going to head out and leave."