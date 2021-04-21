Zac Efron's Australian Confidant Claims He Confirmed Vanessa Valladares Breakup Rumors

Watch : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

It's sounding like Zac Efron is indeed single again.

After The Daily Telegraph reported that the Baywatch star and Australian model Vanessa Valladares have split up after less than a year together, radio personality Kyle Sandilands claimed on his show that he had recently spoken with Zac, who confirmed the split.

"It's not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday," Kyle said this week on Sydney-based radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "It's only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they've gone their separate ways."

Kyle, who has previously shared updates about Zac and Vanessa's relationship with listeners, added, "[There was] no drama, but it's done."

E! News has reached out to Zac's rep for comment and has not heard back.

As recently as earlier this month, the relationship between the 32-year-old actor and Vanessa, 25, seemed to be going strong. The couple had been spending time at his rental home in Australia since meeting in the summer of 2020.

"He's very happy being with Vanessa and living in Australia," an insider close to the star told E! News on Thursday, April 1. "It's changed his life for the better."