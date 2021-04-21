Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Says Late Family Matriarch Will Be Loved "Now and Always"

Watch : Mark & Donnie Wahlberg Pay Tribute to Their Late Mother Alma

Alma Wahlberg is gone but not forgotten.

The mother of Donnie and Mark Walhberg died at the age of 78 on Sunday, April 18 following a battle with dementia. Though the Wahlberg family matriarch is gone, Mark's wife Rhea wrote that "her spirit" will live on in an April 20 Instagram post.

Rhea shared a carousel of photos of Alma and her grandchildren over the years, including a picture of the time Alma went down a waterslide fully-clothed. The former model captioned the memories, "We love you now and always."

On Monday evening, Mark also shared a photo of his mother and family, writing, "Miss you grandma."

Mark and Rhea are the latest members of the Wahlberg family to honor Alma. On Sunday, Donnie shared a video and statement that read, "I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman."