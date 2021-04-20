Kim Kardashian Freaks Out as Nicola Coughlan Reveals How the Kardashians Inspired Bridgerton

Just call her Kimberly Featherington.
Kim Kardashian made her Bridgerton super fan status known at the end of March, just before Regé-Jean Page announced his exit from the Netflix drama. But as it turns out, she's had more of an impact on the show than she ever realized.
Bridgerton star and Kardashian super fan Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown, revealed on Twitter that she and her TV sisters here highly influenced by Kim and her real-life sisters.
"As the world's number one Bridgerton stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" Nicola tweeted. "Because I feel like she should know this."
Kim soon responded, with a very reasonable number of exclamation marks.
"WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!!" she responded. "This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"
Nicola said that "of course" they would love to have Kim at a fitting, and she had another fun fact to share.
"Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?" she said, referencing the legendary corset-maker Mister Pearl. "You've been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"
This was almost too much for Kim to handle.
"OMG I'm gonna faint!!!!!!" she wrote. "Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!"
Nicola confirmed that Kim's Bridgerton name is "Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas" and that Lady Whistledown is declaring her "the season's true incomparable." Even the Netflix Twitter account weighed in, responding to Kim's hopes of joining a fitting with, "I'll see what I can do." So basically, Kim is out here living all our Bridgerton dreams.
Nicola also revealed that she and her Featherington sisters, played by Harriet Cains and Bessie Carter, "genuinely debate" which of the Kardashian sisters they are.
"I think Prudence and Phillipa are very Kourtney and Khloe cos they're besties," she wrote. "And Pen is a very successful business woman, also I remember Kim being like a very good detective too so there's that..."
Bridgerton is currently gearing up for its second season, with seasons three and four on the way after that. Scroll down for everything you and Kim Kardashian need to know!