Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is heading behind bars.
Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail, following multiple domestic violence allegations involving the Nashville actress, 31, in recent years.
On Tuesday, April 20, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the LA District Attorney's Office tells E! News.
He was sentenced to four years of formal probation, must attend 52 domestic violence classes and must pay a $500 fee. He also received a five-year restraining order, per the District Attorney's Office.
Hickerson needs to surrender himself to the jail by May 7.
The plea agreement stems from his arrest in Los Angeles in July 2020, when he faced eight counts of charges, including for domestic violence and assault, that allegedly took place during their relationship of more than one year. His bail was set at $320,000. On July 17, he pled not guilty to the eight charges.
The same day, the Heroes actress spoke out about her experience, tweeting, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve."
She added, "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."
Panettiere was previously granted a restraining order against him earlier that month in California. She hasn't publicly spoken about his jail sentencing.
Last summer wasn't the only time Hickerson was arrested for allegedly harming Panettiere. He was booked in May 2019 for alleged felony domestic violence, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Jail records show he was arrested around 2:25 a.m. on May 2, and was released the next afternoon on $50,000 bond. In September 2019, multiple outlets reported his case was dismissed during a hearing in Los Angeles.
He was again arrested in February 2020 in Wyoming for alleged domestic battery, after he was accused of hitting Panettiere. He plead not guilty to one count of domestic battery in April 2020 relating to the Wyoming case, according to In Touch, which covered his court hearing.
Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, told TMZ in July, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."
E! News has reached out to Hickerson's attorney for comment on the plea and has not heard back.